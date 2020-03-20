By Trend

Georgian government has confirmed two new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) bringing the total number of infected in the country to 40, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

The updated data is available at the new website stopcov.ge/en, launched by the Government of Georgia, which aims to inform the population of the overall epidemiological situation in the country amid the new coronavirus outbreak in the world.

According to the website, one patient recovered, 1,344 persons are quarantined, while 216 patients are under hospital supervision.

The first case of novel coronavirus was confirmed in Georgia on February 26.

Amid the new coronavirus outbreak, Georgia has suspended direct flights with China, Iran and Italy, which remain the largest centers of the outbreak.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.