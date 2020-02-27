By Trend

The participants of the JCPOA joint commission meting in Vienna in a statement reaffirmed the importance of preserving the nuclear deal, IRNA reported with reference to the European External Action Service (EEAS) reported.

"All participants reaffirmed the importance of preserving the agreement recalling that it is a key element of the global nuclear non-proliferation architecture," the statement reads.

The 15th meeting of the joint commission the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) convened in Vienna at the level of deputy foreign ministers and directors-general of P4+1.

The meeting was co-chaired by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and European External Action Service Secretary General Helga Schmid.

---

