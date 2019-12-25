By Trend

Under the Decree of Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev dated December 24, from January 1, 2020, a visa-free regime is introduced for foreign citizens who hold UN passports (Laissez-Passer biometric passports in red) and enter the country for up to 30 days, Trend reports citing Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Justice.

For holders of UN blue biometric passports, the deadline for applying for a visa by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is reduced to two business days (based on a letter from the inviting party in Uzbekistan).

Holders of UN passports of both colors must have valid national passports with them when visiting Uzbekistan.

From January 1, 2020, citizens of 86 states will have the right to enter Uzbekistan without special documents.

Citizens from countries included in the list can stay in Uzbekistan without a visa: without a time limit (Russia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Belarus and others); up to 60 days (Kyrgyzstan); up to 30 days (Austria, Spain, Norway, Italy, Great Britain, Tajikistan and others); no more than 7 days (China, including Hong Kong).

From the new year, a visa-free regime is introduced for a number of Latin American countries. The list includes Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Belize, Grenada, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, Costa Rica, Cuba, Nicaragua, Panama Trinidad and Tobago, El Salvador, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia, Bahamas, Dominica, Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis and Jamaica.

Earlier, Uzbekistan also canceled visas for most countries in Europe and America. Another entry without a visa is available to citizens of Australia, Japan, South Korea, Israel and all CIS countries except Turkmenistan.

