By Trend

The claims of the Armenians regarding the 1915 events cannot be used for political pressure on Turkey, a source in the Turkish Government told Trend.

As the source noted, the resolution of the US Senate on the recognition of the so-called "Armenian genocide" has no legal basis and Ankara strongly condemns it.

Political practice proves that the so-called "Armenian genocide" is always used by other countries, the source said.

The source added that Ankara at one time called on Armenia to create a joint commission to investigate the events of 1915, but since Armenia was afraid of its history, Yerevan did not respond to this call.

On Dec. 12, US senators unanimously adopted a resolution recognizing the so-called "Armenian genocide" in the Ottoman Empire.

Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned the resolution.

"The adoption by the US Senate of the resolution on the so-called 'Armenian genocide' is a shameful example of how history can be politicized," reads the statement of the Foreign Ministry.

Armenia and the Armenian lobby claim that the predecessor of Turkey, the Ottoman Empire, committed the so-called "genocide" in 1915 against Armenians living in Anatolia.

