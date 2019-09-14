By Trend

The volume of mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Turkey has grown by 73.5 percent during first seven months on 2019, compared to the same period in 2018, Trend reports with reference to the press office of prime minister of Kazakhstan.

This became known during the meeting between the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin and representatives of the Association of Turkish and Kazakh Businessmen headed by Chairman of the Board of the Association, owner of the Eksen Group Firat Develioglu.

The issues of strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation between business structures of the two countries and the implementation of new joint investment projects in Kazakhstan were discussed during the meeting.

“Turkey is among the top 10 countries that are major trading partners of Kazakhstan. According to the results of 2018, the trade turnover between our countries reached more than $1.9 billion. The volume of mutual trade grew by 73.5 percent during seven months of this year, compared to the same period in 2018," Mamin said.

"We highly appreciate the participation of Turkish companies in the implementation of economic projects in Kazakhstan. Our common task is to increase the level of investment cooperation,” he added.

Mamin invited the Turkish business to create export-oriented enterprises in the fields of agriculture, light industry and construction materials.

(1 USD = 386.71 KZT on September 14)

