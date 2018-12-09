By Trend

The launch of the Delta IV Heavy launch vehicle with a US military reconnaissance satellite for the US National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) was called off seven seconds before launch, Sputnik reported citing the launch's operator United Launch Alliance (ULA).

"The launch of #DeltaIVHeavy carrying the #NROL71 mission for the @NatReconOfc was scrubbed today due to an unexpected condition during terminal count. The team is reviewing all data and will determine the path forward. A new launch date will be provided when available," the company said on Twitter.

The launch was to be carried out at 20.15 local time Saturday (04.15 GMT Sunday) from the US Air Force Base Vanderberg in California.

The Delta IV rocket is the fourth generation of the Boeing Delta family of launch vehicles. The Delta IV was developed as part of the Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle program to launch commercial satellites and US Air Force satellites.

---

