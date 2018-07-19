By Trend

A draft resolution of Uzbek Cabinet of Ministers “On approving regulations on licensing the activity of a temporary storage warehouse, free warehouse and duty-free shop” has been posted on the website of the System for Assessing the Impact of Legislation Acts of Uzbekistan, Uzbek media reported.

In accordance with the document, it is planned to simplify the licensing of tax-free and customs warehouses, as well as duty-free shops in Uzbekistan.

It is proposed to approve new provisions on licensing these organizations, developed by the Uzbek State Customs Committee.

The main innovation is that licenses are planned to be issued without a limitation period (presently, licenses are issued for 5 years) and through a set of information systems called “License.”

If the resolution is approved, all organizations falling under its effect will have to undergo licensing under the new rules until January 1, 2019.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz