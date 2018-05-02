Trend:

The protesters in Yerevan are blocking the road leading to the Yerevan airport "Zvartnots", and the corresponding video footage was posted on Youtube, RIA Novosti reported.

Judging by the video footage, the road is blocked on both sides. Police persuaded the protesters to open the road.

On May 1, opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan, whom the Parliament did not elect as Prime Minister, called on supporters to hold a total campaign of civil disobedience in the morning of May 2, to declare a general strike, and to block all streets, roads and paths to the airport.

On May 1, the National Assembly of Armenia was unable to elect the leader of the protest movement Nikol Pashinyan as the head of the government. 45 deputies voted for it, while 53 votes were required. According to the law, in a week the Parliament will try to re-elect the Prime Minister. Otherwise, the legislative body will be automatically dissolved.

Actions against the election of former President Serzh Sargsyan as Armenia's Prime Minister began on April 13. The opposition accuses Sargsyan, who was twice elected president, of poor governance and deterioration of economic situation in the country; on April 17, the opposition announced the beginning of the "velvet revolution".

Despite the protests, the Armenian Parliament elected Sargsyan as Head of the Cabinet on the same day. Less than a week later, on April 23, Sargsyan resigned amid continuing protests.

Meanwhile, the amendments to the Constitution of Armenia came into force, according to which the prime minister in the country will have the broadest powers.

