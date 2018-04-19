By Trend

Protest rallies in Armenia against Serzh Sargsyan were expected, Azerbaijani MP Tahir Karimli told Trend.

It was expected that the Armenian society, wishing to get rid of the so-called Karabakh clan headed by Sargsyan, will begin to act, Karimli said.

“Seventeen MPs voted against Sargsyan in the Armenian Parliament,” Karimli noted. “This is also very important. I think this process will continue. There were people wounded and detained during the protest rally. Participation of 100,000 people in the rally is enough to decide the fate of the government. The rally included students as well.”

He added that these events will have consequences in the near future.

A rally headed by opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan has been held against Sargsyan's election as prime minister in Yerevan since April 13. During the rally there were clashes between the police and the rally participants. Some people were detained.

---

