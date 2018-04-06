By Trend

The Turkish Air Force launched a large-scale military operation as part of the fight against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist group, the General Staff of Turkish Armed Forces said in a message April 6.

A total of 89 PKK terrorists were killed as part of the operations on April 6.

“The operations in northern Iraq against the PKK will be continued,” the message said.

In total, three operations were conducted against terrorists in the Hakurk and Zap districts in northern Iraq on April 6.

Meanwhile, as it was previously reported, more than 13 strongholds of terrorists were destroyed.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz