By Trend

Specialists of the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development (EFSD) visited Kyrgyzstan to see how the issued loans were handled, the press service of the Eurasian Development Bank said April 2.

The delegation of the fund visited Bishkek to discuss optimizing the monitoring of the "Financing the Supply of Agricultural Equipment to Kyrgyzstan" investment project and preparing a project to provide the country with a Health Caravan grant.

Experts talked not only with officials and bankers, but also with the recipients of agricultural machinery in leasing. Farmers were asked whether they were satisfied with the cooperation.

“The officials and representatives of the National Hospital of Kyrgyzstan also met with the representatives of EFSD within the Health Caravan project. They discussed conditions and mechanisms of the grant. Finalizing the consultations, EFSD and Kyrgyzstan plan to sign a cooperation agreement,” the message said.

The "Financing the Supply of Agricultural Equipment to Kyrgyzstan" investment project, worth $20 million, has been implemented by EFSD since March 2014 and provides for the allocation of loans for the purchase of agricultural machinery and development of service maintenance.

Within the Health Caravan project, Kyrgyzstan will receive a grant of $2 million.

The project aims to improve primary healthcare and its accessibility in rural and hard-to-reach areas of Kyrgyzstan, providing for the purchase of two "Health Caravan" road trains, organizational and methodological support for their work, and preventive examinations of locals.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz