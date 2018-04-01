By Trend

At least 38 individuals have sustained injuries following a recent jolt in western Iran, local media reported.

The quake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale shook Iranian western province of Kermanshah on Sunday.

The tremor occurred at 13:05 local time (UTC ‎+4:30), according to a report from the seismography center affiliated with Tehran University Geophysics Institute.

The earthquake's epicenter was located at a depth of 8 kilometers underground near the town of Sarpol-e Zahab.

---

