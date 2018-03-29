29 March 2018 16:20 (UTC+04:00)
188
By Trend
Turkish Armed Forces have liberated the Hakurk and Kani Rash settlements in northern Iraq on the border with Turkey’s Hakkari province from the militants of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), Turkish media reported March 29 citing military sources.
Turkish authorities have neither confirmed nor denied this information.
On March 11, the Turkish Air Force launched military operations in these settlements.
The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.
The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz