By Trend

Foreign Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Erlan Abdyldaev met in Tashkent with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federico Mogherini, Kabar with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

During the meeting, the sides discussed topical issues of the bilateral agenda, organization of high level mutual visits, as well as negotiations on a new agreement on enhanced partnership and cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the EU.

Mogherini in the context of the March 15 meeting of the Central Asian leaders in Astana, noted the positive dynamics of development of cooperation in the region.

