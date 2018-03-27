By Kamila Aliyeva

As many as 150 new projects worth more than 1 trillion tenge ($ 3.1 billion) are planned to be introduced within the state program of industrial and innovative development of Kazakhstan in 2018.

This was announced by the Minister for Investment and Development Zhenis Kassymbek at a meeting of the government on March 27, Central Asian media outlets reported.

“The successful implementation of the program contributed to an increase in the manufacturing industry by 5.7 percent in 2017 compared with 2015. The growth was mainly due to the increase in production in metallurgy (+ 13 percent), food production (+ 8.5 percent), oil refining (+ 5.1 percent), chemical industry (+ 4.7 percent) and pharmaceuticals (+47.2 percent),” the minister said.

The export of manufacturing industry increased by 10.5 percent in 2017 compared to 2015 and amounted to $ 15.5 billion, according to Kassymbek.

Labor productivity in the nine months of 2017 compared to the same period in 2015 increased by 1.9 percent to $ 22,300 per person, he said.

The volume of investments in the manufacturing industry in 2017 increased by 8.8 percent compared to 2015 and amounted to 981.6 billion tenge ($3 billion).

In the last three years, 378 projects worth more than 3 trillion tenge ($ 9.32 billion) have been introduced within the industrialization map, over 30,000 permanent jobs have been created.

“In 2017, 120 projects were introduced for 1.5 trillion tenge with the creation of 10,000 permanent jobs. Also, in the current year such industrial projects as a complex for the production of wheels for railway use of Prommashkomplekt LLP (Pavlodar region) at a cost of 51.5 billion tenge, a plant for the production of steel welded pipes of large diameter LLP "EZHA STEEL PIPE CORPORATION" (Almaty ) at a cost of 27.7 billion tenge will be introduced,” Kassymbek said.

In general, by the end of 2018, 150 new projects worth more than 1 trillion tenge are planned to be implemented with the creation of about 15,000 permanent jobs.

---

Kamila Aliyeva is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Kami_Aliyeva

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz