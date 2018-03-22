By Trend

Kazakhstan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Russia will establish a joint working group in April 2018 to work out possible joint projects at the Baikonur cosmodrome.

The expansion of cooperation was discussed at the tripartite meeting of representatives of space agencies of Kazakhstan, Russia and the UAE at the Baikonur cosmodrome on the eve of the launch of the transport manned Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft with further expedition to the international space station.

The Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Beibut Atamkulov, Roskosmos General Director Igor Komarov and the Minister of Higher Education, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UAE Space Agency Ahmad Belhul Al-Falasi also signed a protocol on expanding trilateral cooperation in space activities.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz