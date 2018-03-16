By Kamila Aliyeva

Gasification of the country will entail a decrease in the volume of exports of blue fuel.

“Undoubtedly, gasification of the country will reduce the volume of exports. Nobody hides it, but, first of all, gas is the national welfare of our republic and should work for the benefit of our people,” Deputy Energy Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev said at a press conference in the government, Kazinform reported.

He also stressed that the construction of the Saryarka gas pipeline along the Kyzylorda-Zhezkazgan-Karaganda-Temirtau-Astana route is a unique project.

“Who could have imagined that our Central and Northern Kazakhstan would be gasified? Our regions have always been autonomous in terms of gasification - Western Kazakhstan, which was fed on its own gas, and South Kazakhstan, which always received gas from our neighbors. By today, we were able to provide both the south of the country and Western Kazakhstan with its own gas,” he said.

He also stressed that in this regard priority will be given not to the export of gas, but to the well-being of the people.

“Having implemented such a landmark project (the construction of the Saryarka gas pipeline) on the gasification of Astana and Central Kazakhstan, it must be recognized that it is very important, both financially and because it bears the social welfare of our people,” Mirzagaliyev said.

The project on gasification of Astana, northern and central regions of Kazakhstan will allow providing efficient and convenient heating system, increasing the power output. New Saryarka pipeline will provide consumers with domestic natural gas from Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent main pipeline.

Works on design and construction of «Saryarka» main pipeline for the gasification of Astana, northern and central regions of Kazakhstan are performed by order of Kazakhstan’s Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev.

This project is one of priority projects for KazTransGas JSC. Specialists of the company chose the most efficient construction variant for its implementation considering the use of operating pipelines currently kept in conservation. It is expected to allow reducing sufficiently the net cost of the pipeline construction and setting comfortable gas price and rates for consumers.

