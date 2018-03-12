By Kamila Aliyeva

Tajikistan will increase the export of goods to neighboring Uzbekistan.

Tajikistan’s State Committee for Investments and State Property Management said that according to the documents signed following the forum of business circles of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan held on March 9 in Dushanbe, the list of exported goods to Uzbekistan will be expanded, Avesta reported.

Between the economic entities of the two countries, agreements on the export and import of goods have been signed. In particular, the export of Tajik electricity to the neighboring country and the import of Uzbek gas will be launched.

In addition, the list of exported Tajik goods includes cables, carpet products, building materials, coal and others. At the same time, Uzbek enterprises will begin to supply vehicles and spare parts for them, agricultural products and so on to Tajikistan.

State Committee also reported that the parties signed agreements in the field of finance, in particular in the banking sector.

Earlier, it was reported that this year Tajikistan plans to export electricity to Uzbekistan in the amount of 1.5 billion kWh.

Meanwhile, during the first Tajik-Uzbek business council on subjects of small private business held on March 8, contracts worth $20.5 million were signed, according to the chairman of the Uzbek Chamber of Commerce and Industry Adham Ikramov.

The trade turnover between the two states increased by 20 percent and totaled $240 million in 2017. Currently, the countries plan to increase the volume of bilateral trade up to $ 1 billion in the near future.

---

Kamila Aliyeva is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Kami_Aliyeva

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz