By Trend

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has praised Russia for blocking a resolution at the United Nations Security Council on Monday that would have pressured the Islamic Republic over the use of Iranian-made missiles by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

“We appreciate Russia for taking right stances at the UN Security Council. We denounce the US and the UK, who sought plot against the Iranian nation,” Rouhani told a gathering of people in the southern province of Hormozgan on Wednesday.

The initial draft by the Western powers sought to include a condemnation of Iran for violating an arms embargo on Houthi leaders and include a council commitment to take action over it.

Many describe the Russian veto as a “defeat” for the US, which has been lobbying for months for Iran to be held accountable at the UN.

President Rouhani also touched upon Iran’s efforts to boost the country’s defense capabilities, saying the Islamic Republic will not seek permission from other countries to enhance its defense capabilities.

