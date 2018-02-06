By Trend

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed implementation of decisions of Sochi Syrian National Dialogue Congress during a phone call, RİA Novosti reported, referring to Russian Foreign Ministry.

“The sides exchanged views on the actual issues of international and regional agenda with an emphasis on implementation of decisions of Sochi Syrian National Dialogue Congress and preparation for the V Caspian Summit in Kazakhstan planned for the summer 2018,” a message of the ministry said.

Syrian National Dialogue Congress took place in Sochi on Jan. 30. The main result was creation of a constitutional commission that will work in Geneva.

Participants of the congress made a statement considering the principles of future structure of the country, that assume respect to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Syrian Arab Republic and protection of rights of all ethnic and confessional groups. UN special envoy to Syria Staffan de Mistura participated in the congress.

---

