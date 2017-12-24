By Trend

Uzbek embassies in foreign countries will render all consular services by using e-documents in 2018, according to the Uzbek Foreign Ministry’s report for 2017.

According to the report, exit visas will be canceled in Uzbekistan from 2019. New departments were opened abroad in 2017 to render consular and other services to compatriots.

Over 1,100 people obtained citizenship of Uzbekistan. The country’s Foreign Ministry has strengthened control over the timely implementation of the population’s requests and complaints.

As of December 15, the country’s Foreign Ministry received 6,123 appeals from citizens, of which 5,791 appeals were reviewed in a timely manner, 300 appeals - are being considered, 32 - are acknowledged anonymous or not requiring an answer.

