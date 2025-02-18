bp Azerbaijan to finalize investment decision on Shah Deniz Compression project

18 February 2025 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

bp Azerbaijan plans to make the final investment decision (FID) on the Shah Deniz Compression (SDC) unmanned platform construction project at the Shah Deniz field by the end of 2025, bp Azerbaijan's spokesperson Tamam Bayatly stated, Azernews reports. According to Bayatly, bp has prepared an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) report for the project, which will be open for public discussion for 60 days. Following public feedback, the document will be submitted to the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources for approval. Once approved by the Azerbaijani government, the FID will...

