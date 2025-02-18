Shah Deniz Compression Platform to be Azerbaijan's 1st unmanned facility

18 February 2025 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The Shah Deniz Compression (SDC) platform will be Azerbaijan's first unmanned platform, unlike the other nine platforms.

Azernews reports that Elshad Maharramli, project manager, shared this information during a public meeting on the Environmental and Socio-Economic Impact Assessment (ESIA) draft for the Shah Deniz Compression project.

He emphasized that this innovative platform would reduce costs and incorporate new technologies. Workers will visit twice a year, spending 15 days each time performing technical maintenance. They will arrive by ship, as helicopter access is not planned.

To reduce the risk of ship collisions, a 500-meter exclusion zone has been established around the platform. The project also includes connecting the compressed gas to existing pipelines and sending it to the Sangachal terminal.