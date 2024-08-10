Oil price increases in global markets

10 August 2024 12:20 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

Oil has become more expensive in the global markets, Azernews reports.

The price of one barrel of "Brent" oil on London's ICE ("InterContinental Exchange Futures") exchange increased by $0.5 to $79.66.

On the NYMEX ("New York Mercantile Exchange") exchange of New York, the price of one barrel of "Light" oil increased by $0.65 and amounted to $76.84.

The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil increased by $0.54 to $83.38 per barrel based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on August 9, compared to the previous reading.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan grew by $0.55 (to $82.22 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $68.5 per barrel, which is $0.55 up from the previous price.

Overall, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea went up by $0.52 on August 9, compared to the previous indication, to $81.62.

The official exchange rate for August 10 stands at 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

