Saturday January 14 2023

BTC delivers over 4bn barrels of oil since 2006

14 January 2023 10:50 (UTC+04:00)
BTC delivers over 4bn barrels of oil since 2006
Ayya Lmahamad
Ayya Lmahamad
The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline has delivered over 4bn barrels of crude oil since 2006, Azernews reports per Azertac.

