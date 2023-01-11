IGB transports 4.8bn mWh in Oct-Dec 2022
Some 4.8bn mWh were transported via the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria gas pipeline during the period of October 1 - December 31, 2022, ICGB AD told Azernews.
