Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market
By Trend
Azerbaijani oil prices increased last week, Trend reports.
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $118.96 per barrel, having increased by $3.27 (2.83 percent) compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $124.74 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $115.42.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $116.91 per barrel last week, up by $2.7 (2.36 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $119.94 per barrel, while the minimum price was $113.18.
The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk reached $69.89 per barrel this week, which was $1.91 (2.81 percent) more than in the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $72.49 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $67.66.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
The average price of Brent Dated made up $112.62 per barrel last week, thus growing by $2.81 (2.56 percent).
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $115.08 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $110.22.
|
Oil grade/date
|
July 18
|
July 19
|
July 20
|
July 21
|
July 22
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$121.74
|
$120.21
|
$120.53
|
$116.88
|
$115.42
|
$118.96
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$119.94
|
$118.26
|
$118.5
|
$114.69
|
$113.18
|
$116.91
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$72.49
|
$70.64
|
$70.83
|
$67.66
|
$67.86
|
$69.89
|
Brent Dated
|
$115.08
|
$113.46
|
$113.74
|
$110.62
|
$110.22
|
$112.62
