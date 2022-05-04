By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, declined by $1.92 on May 3 compared to the previous price, settling at $110.7 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on May 3 amounted to $109.49 per barrel, down by $1.9 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $69.42 per barrel on May 3, reduced by $2.24 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea lowered by $2.03 compared to the previous price and made up $106.13 per barrel.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz