By Trend

Azerbaijani oil prices have risen this week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $108.61 per barrel, having increased by 57 cents (0.52 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $110.72 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $102.63.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $106.56 per barrel this week, down by 45 cents (0.42 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $108.71 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $100.55.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk reached $65.8 per barrel this week, which was 38 cents (0.57 percent) more than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $68.2 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $60.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated made up $104.72 per barrel this week, thus growing by 79 cents (0.76 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $106.64 per barrel, while the minimum price – $98.5.

Oil grade/date Apr. 11, 2022 Apr. 12, 2022 Apr. 13, 2022 Apr. 14, 2022 Apr. 15, 2022 Average price Azeri LT CIF $102.63 $109.11 $110.72 $110.3 $110.3 $108.61 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $100.55 $107.01 $108.71 $108.28 $108.28 $106.56 Urals (EX NOVO) $60.00 $66.45 $68.20 $68.12 $68.12 $66.18 Brent Dated $98.50 $105.33 $106.64 $106.57 $106.57 $104.72

---

