By Trend

Azerbaijani oil prices fluctuated last week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $85.37 per barrel, having grown by 12 cents (0.3 percent) compared to the previous price.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $86.24 per barrel, while the minimum - $84.13.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $84.45 per barrel last week, down by 15 cents (0.17 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $85.32 per barrel, while the minimum - $83.22.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $80.44 per barrel, which is 30 cents (0.37 percent) less compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $81.46 per barrel, while the minimum - $79.21.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $83.72 per barrel, thus decreasing by 11 cents (0.13 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $84.57 per barrel, while the minimum - $82.65.

Oil grade/date Nov. 8, 2021 Nov. 9, 2021 Nov. 10, 2021 Nov. 11, 2021 Nov. 12, 2021 Average price Azeri LT CIF $86.09 $86.24 $86.04 $84.37 $84.13 $85.37 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $85.16 $85.32 $85.11 $83.47 $83.22 $84.45 Urals (EX NOVO) $81.15 $81.46 $80.97 $79.43 $79.21 $80.44 Brent Dated $84.09 $84.57 $84.30 $83.02 $82.65 $83.72

