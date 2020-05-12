By Trend

The cost of futures for Brent crude oil for delivery in July 2020 on the London Stock Exchange ICE decreased by 5.23% and reached $ 29.35 per barrel, according to the trading platform at 22:17 (GMT+4) on Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.

By 22:25 (GMT+4), the price of Brent varieties slowed down and traded at $ 29.90, which is 3.45% lower than the previous session.

The cost of the WTI oil futures is reduced by 3.63% and is at around $ 25.22 per barrel.

