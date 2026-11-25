25 November 2026 15:39 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has discussed the current state and prospects for developing bilateral cooperation with Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili.

According to the Press Service of the Cabinet of Ministers, the meeting emphasized that relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia have been consistently strengthening in the spirit of good neighborliness and strategic partnership.

The increasing frequency of mutual visits and meetings in recent months was described as evidence of the high level of bilateral relations and the two countries' shared interest in further expanding cooperation.

The sides reviewed the current state and future prospects of cooperation in trade and economic relations, investment, transport and transit, energy, humanitarian affairs and other areas.

Both sides also highlighted the importance of maintaining regular high-level contacts and further strengthening the strategic partnership between Baku and Tbilisi.