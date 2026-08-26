First Lady of Uzbekistan congratulates Azerbaijan's First VP Mehriban Aliyeva

26 August 2026 16:34 (UTC+04:00)

Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva, First Lady of Uzbekistan, congratulated Azerbaijan's First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of her birthday.

According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:

"To Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear and respected Mehriban khanum,

Please allow me to extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on your birthday and convey my most sincere and warmest wishes.

I deeply cherish the close friendship and sincere relationship I share with you, a person whose heart is filled with the finest qualities, exceptional grace, and boundless kindness.

Your multifaceted activities in public and state life have earned deep respect and recognition not only in Azerbaijan but also throughout the world. Your inspiring image, embodying refined feminine grace and unwavering determination, is a source of pride for the Azerbaijani people and a shining example of a dignified and inspiring woman of our time.

Our recent meeting during the historic state visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Uzbekistan, as well as the blessed and joyful hours we spent together in the ancient city of Bukhara, have left the warmest and brightest impressions in my heart.

I am sincerely delighted that the relationship we have developed over many years, based on genuine sisterly closeness, continues through our children and now our grandchildren as well.

I am confident that our ties, rooted in shared values and a rich cultural heritage, will continue to enrich the bonds of friendship between our countries and brotherly peoples.

On this special day, I wish you good health, family happiness, well-being, and prosperity. May your noble aspirations always bring great achievements and success for the benefit of the brotherly Azerbaijani people.

Respectfully,

Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva

First Lady of Uzbekistan"