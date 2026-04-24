Azerbaijan to provide one-time financial aid to World War II participants and war veterans - decree

24 April 2026 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

One-time financial assistance will be provided to individuals who participated in World War II (1941–1945), widows of soldiers who were killed in action or died later, and individuals awarded orders and medals for selfless service on the home front, AzerNEWS reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, individuals who participated in World War II from 1941 to 1945 are to be paid a one-time financial allowance in the amount of 2,750 (two thousand seven hundred fifty) manat ($1,617); to the widows of soldiers who were killed or died later during World War II, persons awarded orders and medals for selfless labor on the home front during the specified period, employees of special units who carried out army and navy tasks in rear areas of the fronts or in naval combat zones during World War II, persons awarded relevant medals and badges for the defense of the city of Leningrad, as well as participants in the Siege of Leningrad, shall be paid a one-time financial allowance in the amount of 1,500 (one thousand five hundred) manat ($882.3).

For the purposes of implementing Part 1 of this decree:

3.0 (three) million manat ($1.7 million) should be allocated from the Reserve Fund of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as provided for in the 2026 State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

The Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan shall ensure the transfer of the funds provided for in paragraph 2.1 of this Decree to a special account of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan shall ensure the payment of one-time financial assistance to the persons specified in Part 1 of this Decree.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan should resolve any issues arising from this Decree.