Azerbaijan approves constitutional changes to modernise governance in Nakhchivan

10 March 2026 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Aziz Gasimov | AzerNEWS

The ratification of Azerbaijan's Constitutional Law on the approval of amendments to the Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic should be regarded as a significant milestone in the legal and institutional development of the autonomous republic.

In recent years, the socio-economic dynamics observed in the region, the innovations introduced in the governance system, and the measures taken to enhance the agility of state institutions have made it necessary to improve the existing legal framework. Experience in governance demonstrates that when legal foundations are not updated in line with contemporary demands, the sustainability of institutional development may be undermined. In this context, constitutional amendments represent a natural and essential stage in aligning the legal system with the real needs of society.

At their core, the amendments primarily aim to organise state governance on more functional, goal-oriented, and agile mechanisms. In the contemporary era, the effectiveness of governance is measured not only by the adoption of administrative decisions but also by the extent to which these decisions are grounded in clear legal principles. From this perspective, the constitutional amendments serve to clarify the distribution of powers, enhance legal certainty in the functioning of governance institutions, and ensure consistency within the normative framework.

It should be emphasised that these amendments do not merely respond to the demands of the current stage. They are also part of a strategic legal approach that takes into account the future development prospects of Nakhchivan. The long-term development of the Autonomous Republic, the enhancement of social welfare, the expansion of economic opportunities, and the establishment of agile decision-making mechanisms in state governance all require a robust and modern legal foundation. Constitutional reforms are precisely aimed at establishing this foundation.

Another significant aspect of the constitutional amendments is that they facilitate the strengthening of legal stability and ensure a unified approach within the governance system. The more consistent application of the principles of the rule of law, greater clarity in normative regulation, and institutional alignment in administration are essential conditions for the reforms implemented in the region to yield sustainable results. In this context, the adopted amendments represent an important step in consolidating the stability of the legal system and enhancing the resilience of the state apparatus.

The ratification of the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on amendments to the Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic represents a significant political and legal event in terms of legal development, institutional renewal, and the consolidation of modern governance principles. These amendments create broad opportunities for more efficient organisation of state governance in the autonomous republic, the strengthening of legal stability, and the sustained advancement of socio-economic development on a solid normative basis. In other words, the constitutional reforms being implemented provide a clearer and more systematic legal framework for Nakhchivan’s future development trajectory.

Aziz Gasimov is a member of the Nakhchivan Supreme Assembly (Parliament).