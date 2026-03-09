Azerbaijan and UK discuss rising Middle East escalation in high-level phone call
On March 9, the United Kingdom’s Minister of State for Europe, North America and Overseas Territories, Stephen Doughty, held a phone conversation with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, AzerNEWS reports.
According to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, the escalating military tensions in the Middle East were the main topic of discussion between the two officials.
During the call, the British side expressed serious concern over Iran’s drone attack against Azerbaijan. The United Kingdom stressed that threats targeting the country’s civilian infrastructure and the safety of its population are unacceptable.
Minister Bayramov noted that such actions only contribute to further escalation in the region. He emphasized that Azerbaijan is taking all necessary measures to ensure its national security.
The conversation also included an exchange of views on issues on the bilateral agenda, as well as prospects for regional cooperation between the two countries.
