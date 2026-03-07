Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan FMs discuss strategic partnership

7 March 2026 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov met with his Uzbek counterpart Baxtiyor Saidov to discuss deepening bilateral cooperation and regional coordination, AzerNEWS reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ social media account.

The two ministers reviewed prospects for expanding Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan strategic partnership, covering political, economic, and regional relations. Coordination within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) was also on the agenda.

Additionally, the officials exchanged views on the ongoing military tensions in the Middle East, highlighting the importance of regional stability and diplomatic engagement.

Bayramov is currently on a working visit to Istanbul, Turkiye, to participate in the informal meeting of the Foreign Ministers’ Council of the Organization of Turkic States.