Israeli Foreign Minister condemns drone attacks on Nakhchivan

5 March 2026 21:08 (UTC+04:00)

On March 5, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar held a phone conversation with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

During the telephone conversation, the sides exchanged views on growing security risks in the region, particularly rising military tensions, and their impact on regional stability.

FM Bayramov informed his counterpart about the drone attacks carried out by the Islamic Republic of Iran against the territory of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on March 5. He emphasized that this incident contradicts Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and violates the norms and principles of international law.

The Israeli side condemned the attack, describing it as unacceptable, and expressed solidarity with Azerbaijan.