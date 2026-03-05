Latvia's President Edgars Rinkēvičs has phone call with Azerbaijani President

5 March 2026 20:28 (UTC+04:00)

On March 5, President of the Republic of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

During the call, the President of Latvia strongly condemned the attack carried out by unmanned aerial vehicles of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Azerbaijani territory. Edgars Rinkēvičs expressed solidarity with the Azerbaijani state and people regarding the incident and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the attack.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked his Latvian counterpart for the call and for the position expressed.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the current state of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia, as well as on future contacts and prospects for cooperation.