Iranian Foreign Minister says investigation launched into drone attack on Nakhchivan

5 March 2026 19:46 (UTC+04:00)

On March 5, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi made a phone call to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

During the telephone conversation, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov strongly condemned the drone attacks carried out by the Islamic Republic of Iran on the territory of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, expressing strong protest against these attacks. He emphasized that these attacks on Azerbaijani territory contradict the norms and principles of international law, and serve to exacerbate tension in the region.

Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi expressed his concern over the drone attacks on the territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, noting that the Iranian side and the military have launched an investigation into this incident. The Iranian minister wished a speedy recovery to the injured civilians.

FM Bayramov underlined that Azerbaijan expects Iran to issue an apology regarding the attack, provide, within the shortest possible timeframe, an explanation regarding the outcomes of the investigation, and take urgent measures to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future.