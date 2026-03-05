Kazakh Foreign Minister expresses concern over Iranian drone attacks on Nakhchivan

5 March 2026 17:25 (UTC+04:00)

On March 5, Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev held a phone conversation with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov regarding the latest developments in the region, AzerNEWS reprts.

According to the press service of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Minister Bayramov condemned the drone strikes carried out by the Islamic Republic of Iran against the territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic earlier that day. He stressed that the attacks, which caused damage to civilian infrastructure and injured individuals, represent a violation of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Azerbaijani side demanded that Iran clarify the incident, issue an official explanation and apology, and take urgent measures to prevent similar actions in the future.

Minister Kosherbayev expressed deep concern over the attacks and voiced hope that the situation would not escalate further.