Georgian FM expresses concern over drone attacks on Azerbaijan

5 March 2026 17:23 (UTC+04:00)

On March 5, Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, had a telephone conversation with his Georgian counterpart Maka Botchorishvili.

AzerNEWS reports that the conversation focused on the ongoing developments following Iran’s drone attacks on Azerbaijan.

Minister Bayramov briefed the Georgian FM on the drone attacks carried out by Iran against the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on March 5.

The attacks struck the terminal building of the Nakhchivan International Airport, injuring civilians, with another drone falling near a school in Shakarabad village.

The Azerbaijani top diplomat noted that this attack carried out against the territory of Azerbaijan constitutes a violation of the norms and principles of international law and serves to increase tensions in the region.

According to him, the Azerbaijani side demanded from the Iranian side to provide, within the shortest possible timeframe, a clear explanation regarding this incident, conduct an appropriate investigation, and take urgent measures to ensure that such attacks are not repeated in the future.

The Georgian FM expressed her concern over the incident, underscoring the importance of safeguarding stability and security in the region.

The conversation also addressed other issues of mutual interest.