Moldovan Foreign Minister strongly condemns attacks targeting civilian facilities in Nakhchivan

5 March 2026 17:34 (UTC+04:00)

“Moldova strongly condemns the attacks on the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan targeting civilian facilities and injuring two civilians,” Moldovan Minister of Foreign Affairs Mihai Popșoi said on X.

“Moldova stands in solidarity with Azerbaijan and reaffirms its support for its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the minister added.

It is worth noting that the attack occurred on March 5, when Nakhchivan International Airport was targeted by drones that reportedly took off from Iranian territory. The drones struck the airport building and also exploded near a secondary school in Shekerabad village of Babek District.

At least four civilians were reported injured as a result of the attack.

Following the incident, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs demanded that the Islamic Republic of Iran promptly clarify the situation, provide explanations, and take immediate measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Darmchilu, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where a strong protest was formally delivered.