Ukraine expresses support for Azerbaijan following drone attack on Nakhchivan

5 March 2026 16:53 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Ukraine has expressed its support for Azerbaijan following reports of a drone attack on the territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

As reported by AzerNEWS, the statement was issued by the Embassy of Ukraine in Azerbaijan.

“The Embassy of Ukraine in Azerbaijan is closely monitoring reports and information regarding the attack by Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles on the territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” the statement said.

The diplomatic mission expressed solidarity with Azerbaijan and called for closer international cooperation to counter threats to regional and global security.

It should be noted that on March 5, Nakhchivan International Airport was targeted in a drone attack. The drones, which reportedly took off from Iranian territory, struck the airport building and exploded near a secondary school in Shekerabad village of Babek District.

As a result of the incident, two civilians were injured. Following the attack, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement demanding that the Islamic Republic of Iran promptly clarify the incident, provide an explanation, and take urgent measures to prevent similar events from occurring in the future.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Darmchilu, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where a strong protest was delivered to the Iranian side.