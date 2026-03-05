Latvian Embassy slams drone attack in Nakhchivan that injured civilians
Embassy of Latvia in Azerbaijan strongly condemned the drone attacks targeting the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, describing them as a violation of international law after the incident damaged airport infrastructure and injured civilians.
AzerNEWS reports, the statement was shared on the official X account of the Latvian Embassy in Azerbaijan. The embassy expressed solidarity with Azerbaijan and reaffirmed its support for peace and security in the region.
The attack occurred on March 5, when Nakhchivan International Airport was targeted by drones that reportedly took off from Iranian territory. The drones struck the airport building and also exploded near a secondary school in Shekerabad village of Babek District.
At least four civilians were reported injured as a result of the attack.
Following the incident, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs demanded that the Islamic Republic of Iran promptly clarify the situation, provide explanations, and take immediate measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.
The Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Darmchilu, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where a strong protest was formally delivered.
Embassy of 🇱🇻 in 🇦🇿 strongly condemns the drone attacks in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, which damaged the airport and injured civilians, violating the principles of international law. We stand in solidarity with 🇦🇿 and reaffirm support for peace and security in the region.— Latvia in Azerbaijan (@LVinAzerbaijan) March 5, 2026
