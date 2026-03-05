UK condemns drone attacks on Nakhchivan by Iran

5 March 2026 16:40 (UTC+04:00)

The United Kingdom has strongly condemned the drone strikes launched on Nakhchivan, calling them “completely unacceptable.”

As reported by AzerNEWS, Fergus Auld, the British Ambassador to Azerbaijan, wrote on social media:

"The UK condemns any actions that threaten Azerbaijan’s security. We stand in full solidarity with Azerbaijan and those affected during this difficult time. The Embassy is closely monitoring the situation."

On March 5, Nakhchivan International Airport was targeted in a drone attack. The drones, which took off from Iranian territory, struck the airport building and exploded near the secondary school in Shekerabad village of Babek District.

At least four civilians have been reported injured. In response, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan issued a statement demanding that the Islamic Republic of Iran clarify the incident promptly, provide explanations, and take immediate measures to prevent similar events in the future.

The Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Darmchilu, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where a strong protest was delivered.