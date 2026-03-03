President Ilham Aliyev appoints judges to several first-instance courts - decree

3 March 2026 16:05 (UTC+04:00)

This decree enters into force on the date of its signing.

for district (city) courts of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic:

According to the decree, in accordance with Articles 94 and 96 of the law of Azerbaijan "On courts and judges," the following candidates must be appointed as judges of the courts of first instance:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

Judges have been appointed to a number of first-instance courts in Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!