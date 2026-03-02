Azerbaijani, Kazakh FMs discuss regional military escalation

2 March 2026 13:11 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

A telephone conversation was held between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Kazakh counterpart Yermek Kosherbayev, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

During the call, the ministers discussed the recent military escalation and rising tensions in the region. Both officials expressed deep concern over the latest developments, emphasizing that any further deterioration could pose a serious threat to regional security and stability.

The two sides highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation between the consular sections of their respective diplomatic missions in the region, ensuring coordinated support for their citizens.

Additionally, the ministers exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest, reinforcing the ongoing diplomatic dialogue between the two countries.