Iran’s Ambassador thanks Azerbaijan for support

2 March 2026 12:25 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Iran’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Demirchilu, has expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani state and people for their condolences and support extended to Iran.

As reported by AzerNEWS, speaking at a press conference, the ambassador thanked Azerbaijan for its solidarity with Iran during the ongoing tensions in the region.

According to Demirchilu, high-level contacts were established between the two countries, including a phone conversation between their foreign ministers.

During the call, the Azerbaijani side reportedly emphasized that its territory would not be used to launch any attacks against Iran.

The ambassador added that Iran is currently exercising what he described as its “legitimate right” to self-defense, stating that the country’s military actions are being carried out within that framework.