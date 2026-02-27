President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on measures to protect children from harmful content and influences in digital environment

27 February 2026 17:40 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on measures to protect children from harmful content and influences in the digital environment, AzerNEWS reports.

The decree says the following:

The development of information and communication technologies and the widespread application of digital technologies in Azerbaijan have led to the significant place of social networks in the system of public relations. The rapid digitalization of social relations and the entry of social networks into the daily lives of children at an increasingly early age, the increase in the scale of production, spread, and consumption of information through these networks, necessitate the analysis and improvement of the current state of legal regulation in this area in terms of modern technological, social, and security challenges.

Studies by international organizations and scientific research institutions, the experience of other countries show that attention to the protection of children in the digital environment, the application of special legal protection, and technological protection mechanisms are required for their psychological well-being and safety, and healthy development. This approach recommends that states directly protect the privacy, dignity, and security of children in the digital environment. In international practice, the widespread application of requirements that regulate the activities of social networks, reduce risks to them for children, and establish obligations for more stringent data protection and security is observed.

These new requirements ensure the safety of children and adolescents in the digital environment through the systematic legal framework of regulating the activities of social networks, parental control, on-platform security mechanisms, and age-appropriate content filters, as well as creating conditions for their critical information analysis, development of behavioral and information culture.

A decision was made to take a balanced, evidence-based, and systematic approach to the protection of children in the digital environment, promote digital skills in the use of social networks, form a culture of online behavior, and develop creative digital potential.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan must:

Prepare and submit to the President of Azerbaijan draft normative legal acts covering the protection of children from harmful content and influences on social networks in the country, including the application of age restrictions when registering on social networks, within three months with the involvement of relevant state bodies (institutions), scientific institutions and organizations, specialists and civil society institutions, and taking into account international experience.

Ensure that measures are taken to determine and implement rules for the use of mobile and electronic devices in preparatory groups and general education institutions.

Take measures to include digital literacy, cybersecurity, and responsible online behavior in educational programs (curricula) for preparatory and general education subjects, including content standards, as well as to develop and implement awareness-raising programs aimed at parents, teachers, and children in the media.

Take measures to implement regular educational work on ensuring the lawful use of social networks and the protection of children's rights during such use, including the promotion of scientific research on the digital well-being of children.

Resolve other issues arising from this decree.